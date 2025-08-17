Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) CAO Sells 3,439 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $223,259.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,417.92. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $63.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.19. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.23, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.