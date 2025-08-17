Insider Buying: Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.33 per share, with a total value of $190,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,660. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance
Shares of RHP opened at $94.42 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
