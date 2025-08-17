Insider Buying: Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.33 per share, with a total value of $190,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,660. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $94.42 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $121.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $659.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 492.9% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 140.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

