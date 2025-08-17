Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Increases Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 66.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 64.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $642,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,043.74. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $259,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,586.72. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,520. Insiders own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.08.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.4%

CHH opened at $122.17 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.20 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.68. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

