Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Takes $601,000 Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,246,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,715 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,930,000 after buying an additional 1,452,474 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,534,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,918,000 after buying an additional 779,538 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,469,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,953,000 after buying an additional 357,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,942,000 after buying an additional 268,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $35.71.

Insider Activity

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 73.74%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Corbet sold 12,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $298,920.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,022.68. The trade was a 46.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $114,265.91. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 142,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,036.83. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,107 shares of company stock worth $4,629,708 in the last ninety days. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price objective on Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

