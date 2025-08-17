Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,619,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $817,759,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,539,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,537 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $90.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.09. The company has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.65.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

