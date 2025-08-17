Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $421,000 Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $165,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,398.90. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $579,206. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.5%

BDX opened at $195.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

