Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 453 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Copart were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Copart by 6.5% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.9% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

