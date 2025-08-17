JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Position Lifted by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,388,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,799,000 after acquiring an additional 661,733 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,901,000. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 227.7% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 938,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,417,000 after acquiring an additional 651,818 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,237,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2,766.6% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 270,520 shares in the last quarter.

JQUA stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

