Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 196 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 20,236.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,153,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth $134,192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,474,000 after purchasing an additional 737,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,115,000 after purchasing an additional 694,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 117.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,217,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,512,000 after purchasing an additional 657,871 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $138.25 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $124.64 and a one year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

