MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 price objective (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,795.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,392.30 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,414.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,261.37. The company has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

