Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 886.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 112.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $109.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.95. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $91.91 and a 1 year high of $111.38.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

