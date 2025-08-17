Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 59,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $5,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $46.66 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

