Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 37,110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $191.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at $94,190,710.25. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

