Horizon Investments LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 118.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 3,996.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 14.1%

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $301.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.45. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

