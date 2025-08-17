Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 726 Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $224,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:DTE opened at $138.88 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $141.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.73%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

