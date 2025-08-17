Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 41,761 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 797.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,761 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOAT. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $90.89. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.41.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

