Horizon Investments LLC Buys 293 Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This trade represents a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,211,868.80. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

