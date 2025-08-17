79,423 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 79,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.02 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.79%. Analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 14,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $123,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 379,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,115.96. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,073 shares of company stock worth $289,641 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

