Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $603,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 25.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,027,000 after purchasing an additional 129,945 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 398,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,831,000 after purchasing an additional 35,424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,919,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $65,448,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMI opened at $186.83 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.17 and a 12 month high of $256.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 target price on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 target price on Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.40.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

