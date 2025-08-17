Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) SVP Sells $461,730.75 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) SVP Stephanie Coon sold 10,005 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $461,730.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,700.85. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Vital Farms Stock Performance
VITL opened at $47.75 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Vital Farms
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Vital Farms by 80.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,074,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,921,000 after buying an additional 923,507 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 31.3% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 96.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
