National Pension Service Reduces Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 87.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260,054 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,989,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Pentair by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.62. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $110.71.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Pentair and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

