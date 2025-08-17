National Pension Service Sells 1,134,596 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

National Pension Service cut its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134,596 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Avantor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,224.52. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

