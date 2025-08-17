Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 8,175.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Copa were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Copa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPA. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

Copa Stock Up 0.7%

CPA opened at $117.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $842.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.12 million. Copa had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 18.36%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.