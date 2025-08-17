Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,034 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,034 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $15,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,499,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $19,443,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 11,415.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 184,132 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 160,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 151,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS opened at $95.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $107.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.41. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axis Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

