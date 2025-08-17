Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Acquires 1,187 Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 124.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BBB Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of TBBB opened at $26.05 on Friday. BBB Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). BBB Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

