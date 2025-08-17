Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Acquired by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 328.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 34,530 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 228,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 48,988 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $23,334,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 39,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $50.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $556.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

