AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in AECOM were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 120.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 37.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of AECOM by 148.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $119.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AECOM has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $122.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

