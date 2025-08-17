Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Boosts Holdings in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1,239.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,654,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,954 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,702,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,756,000 after acquiring an additional 317,349 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,190,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,666,000 after acquiring an additional 369,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 18.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,025,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,380,000 after acquiring an additional 472,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,335,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,216,000 after purchasing an additional 495,404 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 116.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30. Bio-Techne Corp has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $316.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Bio-Techne announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Bio-Techne Company Profile



Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

