Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 519.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,596 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Arete upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.69, for a total transaction of $223,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,968.12. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $388,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,725.08. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,229 shares of company stock worth $4,452,664 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $174.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

