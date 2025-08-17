Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 207.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,157,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 5,095.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,063,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,391 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,942,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 5,880.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $66.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

