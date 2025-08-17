Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BTT stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

