Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,439,000 after purchasing an additional 132,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 10,319.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 36,517 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $121.07 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $122.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

