Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 493,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Hara Capital LLC raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 247,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 248,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 148,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 291,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DTF stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 346.0%.

(Free Report)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.