Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 12,189 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 187.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 333,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after purchasing an additional 206,817 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $112.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.29.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $8,909,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,625. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 812,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,703,320. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

