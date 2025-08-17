Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1,212.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,852 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36,815 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Solar by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 396.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Solar by 7.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 48,722 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in First Solar by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 189,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 24.7% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Up 11.1%

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $199.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $262.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,181.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,136.85. The trade was a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,704 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

