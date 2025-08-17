Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 678.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.47.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.07%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.