Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in KANZHUN by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,055,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,168,000 after acquiring an additional 580,583 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KANZHUN by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KANZHUN by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in KANZHUN by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,300,000 after acquiring an additional 116,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in KANZHUN by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 111,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $21.37 on Friday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, Daiwa America raised KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KANZHUN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

