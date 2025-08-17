Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 41 Shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 53.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 71.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 108.4% in the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.75.

NYSE CHE opened at $445.00 on Friday. Chemed Corporation has a 52-week low of $408.42 and a 52-week high of $623.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by ($1.75). Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $618.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 12.34%.

In other Chemed news, Director George J. Walsh III bought 200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $417.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,443.30. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 10,012 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.91, for a total transaction of $4,224,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

