Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.16 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 209.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Paycom Software worth $19,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 112.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Paycom Software by 135.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total transaction of $6,152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,224,049 shares in the company, valued at $855,017,794.80. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $374,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,160.68. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,590 shares of company stock worth $6,761,837. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE PAYC opened at $216.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.08 and a twelve month high of $267.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.