Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Impinj by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Impinj by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Impinj by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $1,682,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ PI opened at $161.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 11.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $239.88. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16,193.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Impinj had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PI

Impinj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.