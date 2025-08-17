Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,384,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.73 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 345.95%.

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

