Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 922 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,918.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,584,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,990 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,617 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $60,882,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $57,068,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 33,661.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 197,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,151,000 after purchasing an additional 196,921 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total transaction of $6,152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,224,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,017,794.80. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,761,837. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $216.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.08 and a 52 week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.36.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

