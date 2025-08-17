Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 24,578 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,578 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $12,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Shell by 103.4% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Santander cut Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.30 price objective (down from $78.90) on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Shell Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $74.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 4.93%. Analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.41%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

