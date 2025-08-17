Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) CEO Purchases $83,506.68 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew V. Crawford acquired 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $83,506.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 911,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,261,189.48. This trade represents a 0.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $19.37 on Friday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $400.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.10 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,083,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after buying an additional 118,393 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 386,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at $1,547,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,004,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

