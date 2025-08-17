SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

