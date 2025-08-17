Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,235,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,188,000 after acquiring an additional 92,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,968,000 after purchasing an additional 674,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,529,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,616,000 after purchasing an additional 417,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,974,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,784,000 after purchasing an additional 445,552 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

