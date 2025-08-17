Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 422,869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 60.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,252 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Novartis by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,522,000 after purchasing an additional 399,862 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,258,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,739,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS opened at $124.20 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $124.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average of $113.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

