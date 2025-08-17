Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,525 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 42,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,528,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,216,000 after purchasing an additional 39,131 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 88,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 495,497 shares in the company, valued at $62,625,865.83. This trade represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $177.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.48. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $418.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.59, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

