AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Position Cut by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,506,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 416,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,679 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 174,681 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 954,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 595,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 91,984 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXGN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph A. Tyndall sold 20,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $224,694.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,345 shares in the company, valued at $171,864. This represents a 56.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AxoGen Price Performance

AXGN opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.93 million, a P/E ratio of -149.29 and a beta of 1.00. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About AxoGen

(Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.