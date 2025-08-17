Jean K. Holley Buys 4,048 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) Director Jean K. Holley purchased 4,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $99,135.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,135.52. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.87 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Gas Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Natural Gas Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Natural Gas Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4,293.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 105.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 116.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at $115,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Natural Gas Services Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NGS

About Natural Gas Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.